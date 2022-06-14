Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 121,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,073,597 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.09.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 3,487,180 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $52,082,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

