Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.75

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.75 and last traded at C$21.78, with a volume of 2539743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.08. The company has a market cap of C$41.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 22.3799984 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,852.48. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$393,621.20.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

