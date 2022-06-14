Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of MGDPF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

