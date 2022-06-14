Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 242,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,071,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

