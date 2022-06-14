Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.95. 14,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,017,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

