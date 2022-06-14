Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.92. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

