Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 19.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

