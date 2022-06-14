Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE MPX opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
