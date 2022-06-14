MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in MarineMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.