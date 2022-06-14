MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.91. MarketWise shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 844 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.