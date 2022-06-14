Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Markforged has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $373.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

