Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209.29 ($2.54).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 135.97 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.19). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

