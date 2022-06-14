Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 79562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,253. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

