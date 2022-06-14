MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

