Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.