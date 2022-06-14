Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.30. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 388,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Matson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.31%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,091. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.