Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.91

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 116347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $920.71 million, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

