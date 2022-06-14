Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 309,933 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.51.
MMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $654.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 499,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 253,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
