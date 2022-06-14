MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $292.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.54), with a volume of 21577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($3.88).

The stock has a market cap of £296.50 million and a PE ratio of -21.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 402.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 513.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 17.10 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

