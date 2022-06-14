MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 82667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get MDA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$953.10 million and a PE ratio of 78.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.