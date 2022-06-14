MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.09. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.25.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

