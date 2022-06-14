Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.