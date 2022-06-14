Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $448.20

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 448.20 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 446.40 ($5.42), with a volume of 1115265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.32).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.67) to GBX 460 ($5.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($88,845.73).

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

