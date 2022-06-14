MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDWD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.22.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
