MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

MDWD stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

