MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading 10% Higher

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 223,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 123,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Get MedX Health alerts:

MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.