Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
