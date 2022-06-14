Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.08

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.08 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 156 ($1.89). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 152.70 ($1.85), with a volume of 16,893,040 shares traded.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 215 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.49) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230.86 ($2.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.08.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($24,171.87).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

