Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading Down 1.3%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 4,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

