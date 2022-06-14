Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

