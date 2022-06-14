Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 4875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -249.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

