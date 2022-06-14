Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 286.49, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

