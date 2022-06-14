Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Down 4.5%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.12. 8,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 289,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.