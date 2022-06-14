Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Down 4.5%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.12. 8,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 289,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.
Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
