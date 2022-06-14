Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $692,028. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

