Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ METX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 163,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,132. Meten Holding Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

