Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 3.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s share price was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.08. Approximately 23,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 398,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $25,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,752,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.