Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.41

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.41 and traded as low as C$57.03. Methanex shares last traded at C$57.17, with a volume of 620,178 shares trading hands.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

