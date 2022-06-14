Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.33

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.33 and traded as low as C$68.26. Metro shares last traded at C$68.34, with a volume of 519,188 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.27 billion. Analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 4.1199995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

