Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
About Metsä Board Oyj (Get Rating)
