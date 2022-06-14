Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

