Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,439,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 25,091,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,516.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYBUF. UBS Group cut Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of MYBUF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 19,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,858. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

