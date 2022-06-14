Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.42. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 19,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.