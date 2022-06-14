MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JMP Securities

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:MFA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.62.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MFA Financial news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

