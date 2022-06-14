MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 317,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 329.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,461. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0156 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

