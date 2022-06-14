MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Paul J. Salem Buys 34,500 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $28.63. 9,928,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,236. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 130.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,254 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.