Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of MCHP opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,076.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 26,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

