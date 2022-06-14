Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $62.01 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 16529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.90.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.