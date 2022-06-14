Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $62.01 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 16529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.90.
In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.
About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
