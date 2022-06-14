Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.43). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 26,257 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.50. The company has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)
Read More
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.