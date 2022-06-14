Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $320.00. The stock traded as low as $244.22 and last traded at $246.44, with a volume of 384889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.99.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.90 and its 200 day moving average is $297.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

