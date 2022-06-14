MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 765,785 shares.The stock last traded at $146.01 and had previously closed at $152.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.83.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.82.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.