Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 4%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. 2,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,173,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

