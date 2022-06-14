MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.40. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 5,294 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $548.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

